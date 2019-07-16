Mackay Shields Has Cut Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Position by $455,900; Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $419,352 as Share Price Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,588 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 12,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.67 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 269,680 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,637 shares to 483,145 shares, valued at $63.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,386 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 13,324 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,578 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 13,569 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp accumulated 16,895 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 860 shares. Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.95% or 46,746 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated owns 3,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 15,800 shares. 110 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Adirondack Trust accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 4.52% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $15.13M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 386,445 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 17,410 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 134 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 542,047 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 628,789 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com reported 267,936 shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 38,754 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.04% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.59% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 50,900 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 16 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Company invested 0.19% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 17,732 shares to 50,744 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).