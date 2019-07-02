Mackay Shields Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $3.06 Million; Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Iconiq Capital Has Lowered Position by $510,489 as Share Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 37,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,403 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 200,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 1.80M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 1.50M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Inks Deal With ShopRunner to Boost UPS My Choice Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “UPS Just Sent a Clear Message About Which Alternative Fuel Is Winning Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What FedEx’s Breakup With Amazon Means – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.21 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca owns 73,771 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 1,681 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alexandria Cap Limited Com reported 34,899 shares stake. Invest Advsr Ltd owns 59,698 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 114,104 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 282,145 shares. 639 are owned by Macroview Invest Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 60,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 77,449 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 5.06M shares. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,307 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 5,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0.6% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 9,356 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.05% or 12,639 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 477,654 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate owns 108,960 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru invested 0.34% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 69,757 are held by Decatur. Fiduciary Comm reported 21,602 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 155,878 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Ltd accumulated 280 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc accumulated 19,641 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,153 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Curbstone Corp reported 5,030 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,035 shares. 2,990 are owned by Allen Investment Mgmt Lc. Round Table Ser Lc invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 64,240 shares to 477,965 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).