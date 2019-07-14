Mackay Shields Has Cut Avnet (AVT) Holding by $2.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00 million, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 75.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 63,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 83,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 510,999 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) by 24,100 shares to 111,600 shares, valued at $17.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,700 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Montag A & has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,184 shares. Mount Vernon Md reported 2.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 43,593 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 437,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pacific Mgmt holds 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2,413 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.1% or 29,225 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Company has invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amer Retail Bank owns 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,879 shares. Dupont Cap reported 138,399 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,083 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 698,456 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 3.31M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million on Friday, February 8. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen. $418,992 worth of stock was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31. 3,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.55 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 35,500 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $479.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 96,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,263 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Psagot House Limited reported 46,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 271,956 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 382,948 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com reported 102,553 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 68,863 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Greenleaf Tru owns 5,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 12,049 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

