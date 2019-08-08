Mackay Shields Has Boosted Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Position By $962,500; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shorts Down By 8.1%

Mackay Shields Llc increased Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) stake by 250% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)’s stock rose 10.36%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 24,500 shares with $1.37M value, up from 7,000 last quarter. Middlesex Water Co now has $978.84M valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 86,276 shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) had a decrease of 8.1% in short interest. BLDR’s SI was 1.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.1% from 2.03 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 2 days are for Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s short sellers to cover BLDR’s short positions. The SI to Builders Firstsource Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 1.76M shares traded or 64.27% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management invested 0.02% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 17,558 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 3.40M shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 2.31M shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Axa reported 16,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability holds 9.78% or 2.58 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Goodhaven Mngmt Limited Liability reported 237,100 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 44,058 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Among 3 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders Firstsource had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 198,512 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 1,246 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,257 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4,200 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 19,168 shares. 163 were reported by Dorsey Wright & Associate. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,332 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 299,932 shares. Sei Invests Company owns 3,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 21,266 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Regions Corp owns 1,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

