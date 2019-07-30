Mackay Shields Has Boosted Masimo (MASI) Position; East Coast Asset Management Boosted By $11.83 Million Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 1747.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 27,523 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 29,098 shares with $12.53M value, up from 1,575 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $514.87. About 194,897 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Mackay Shields Llc increased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 40.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 2,211 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 10.10%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 7,641 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 5,430 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $8.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.52. About 242,243 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 6,583 shares. Ajo Lp reported 33,761 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.11% or 108,000 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 606,155 shares. 1,241 were accumulated by Tower Limited Co (Trc). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 8,618 shares. De Burlo reported 0.42% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 524,168 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 4,524 shares. 30,345 are owned by Hsbc Plc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 133,244 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) stake by 23,900 shares to 13,580 valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 41,761 shares and now owns 24,059 shares. Talos Energy Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $46000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $52500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.