Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Stake by $602,000; Ironsides Asset Advisors Holds Position in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 142.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 75,300 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fmr holds 5.82 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 8,133 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 40,200 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dupont Cap Corp has 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New England Research And, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 20,000 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 119,649 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advsr Asset Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 95,300 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,942 shares. Miller Howard Invests has 36,248 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pacific Investment Management Com has 6,044 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will The Rally Of Marathon Petroleum Resume? – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum: A Great Dividend Stock That Will Get Even Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Surprise Q1 loss drags down Marathon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20 Percent or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five Below (FIVE) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tractor Supply Stock Rose 11.7% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings: Can it Top Estimates Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 47,071 shares to 25,907 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 20,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,429 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,143 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Seidel Richard B., worth $51,743 on Friday, February 1. Demas David J also bought $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was bought by Casey Helen Hanna.