Mackay Shields Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding as Share Price Rose; Visa (V) Holding Lifted by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 162,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $152.38. About 927,567 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13M, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "KBW Downgrades Travelers Companies On Valuation – Benzinga" on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool" published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Travelers As An Income Investment – Seeking Alpha" on May 29, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 58,340 shares to 183,799 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 50,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.