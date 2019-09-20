Mackay Shields Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $2.25 Million; Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (CIG) Sellers Increased By 56.09% Their Shorts

Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG) had an increase of 56.09% in short interest. CIG’s SI was 4.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 56.09% from 2.74M shares previously. With 3.64M avg volume, 1 days are for Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG)’s short sellers to cover CIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 347,854 shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 04/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS TAESA DELIVERED NON-BINDING BID FOR 51 PCT IN CENTROESTE; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO LIGHT SESA AND LIGHT ENERGIA’S PROPOSED USD 600 MILLION UNSECURED NOTES UNITS DUE 2023; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG IS SAID TO SELL FIBER OPTIC ASSETS, NOT TELECOM UNIT:RTRS; 24/05/2018 – Filing of 2017 20-F Form with the SEC; 24/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS NO DECISION TO RAISE CAPITAL IN DOMESTIC, INTL MKT; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s Taesa seeks shareholder approval to take part in transmission auction

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,931 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 277,823 shares with $42.15M value, down from 292,754 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $137.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.39. About 2.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. The firm generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 195.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 19.92% above currents $156.39 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 24,357 shares. Iberiabank invested in 51,269 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.43% or 612,105 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.72M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 62,736 shares. Transamerica Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Somerset Grp Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,359 shares. 16,882 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. Iowa State Bank holds 2.81% or 41,639 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Management Lc invested in 5.78% or 1.07M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc holds 108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Axa has 788,676 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.19M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.31% or 414,052 shares.

