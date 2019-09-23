Mackay Shields Decreased Renasant (RNST) Holding as Share Value Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Cwm Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226,000, down from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 143,005 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 75,821 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, down from 81,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 3.04M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2,478 shares to 4,678 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 27.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.71 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 15,700 shares to 148,917 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FYC) by 19,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Personal Cap Corp has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,209 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.67% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tower Bridge accumulated 99,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.72% or 120,096 shares. Washington State Bank stated it has 83,633 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 11,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A & Associates invested 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 124,948 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments America invested in 113,213 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Boston Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,315 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0.85% or 42,801 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 322,457 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Co reported 5,236 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 127,277 shares.

