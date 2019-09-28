Mackay Shields Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Integrated Biopharma (INB) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Integrated Biopharma Inc (INB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 12 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold their positions in Integrated Biopharma Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.58 million shares, down from 2.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Integrated Biopharma Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 25,147 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 222,304 shares with $28.94M value, down from 247,451 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc for 75,572 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 242,868 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.06% invested in the company for 69,397 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 69,235 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 86,292 shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (INB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $209.67 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ohio-based Bartlett And Lc has invested 1.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Drexel Morgan & stated it has 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 21,655 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Hgk Asset holds 0.13% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. International Value Advisers Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 505,547 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability holds 1.85% or 19,031 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland Management accumulated 39,685 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 156,336 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.45% or 17,923 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Company reported 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meritage Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.25M shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 34,510 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.83% above currents $136.39 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.