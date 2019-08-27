Mackay Shields Decreased Its Metlife (MET) Position by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Parkwood Lowered Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 484,783 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 508,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.25M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 16,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 55,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 71,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.79 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14,894 shares to 130,171 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 161,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares to 18,646 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.40 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

