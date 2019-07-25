Mackay Shields Decreased Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake by $1.98 Million; Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in 3M (MMM) by $416,691 as Stock Value Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $177.91. About 5.98M shares traded or 69.74% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 40,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, down from 293,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 819,677 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. On Wednesday, January 30 THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,499 shares. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop stated it has 2,240 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. South State Corporation has 17,836 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 299,114 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 116,225 shares stake. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,040 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.21% or 1.16 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 465,425 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 28,947 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 2.69M shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Llc Delaware holds 1,266 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications invested in 14,593 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 0.2% or 8,285 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc holds 1,952 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.27% or 4,649 shares. Wilkins Counsel has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.94 million for 7.64 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 237,240 shares to 375,003 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 546,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.