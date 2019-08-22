Mackay Shields Decreased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake By $16.70 Million; WD 40 Co (WDFC)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 95,428 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 13,895 shares with $2.43M value, down from 109,323 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 262,774 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

WD 40 Co (WDFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 117 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 84 reduced and sold positions in WD 40 Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.86 million shares, down from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WD 40 Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 59 Increased: 88 New Position: 29.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WD-40 Company to Record Reserve for Uncertain Tax Position – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why WD-40 Stock Soared in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.82. About 12,716 shares traded. WD-40 Company (WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 37.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 5.81% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company for 338,109 shares. Capital Management Associates Ny owns 4,850 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 257,713 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 52,240 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 19.61% above currents $138.79 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. Buckingham Research reinitiated the shares of ADS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 6.62 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 26 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Muhlenkamp And Inc invested in 68,878 shares or 5.71% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.03% or 331,395 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hills Financial Bank And invested in 6,813 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Andra Ap invested in 44,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 111,333 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc reported 3 shares. Check Mngmt Ca has invested 2.38% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 60,455 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 92,996 shares to 346,391 valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) stake by 154 shares and now owns 236 shares. Xerox Corp was raised too.