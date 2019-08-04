Mackay Shields Cut Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $11.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Valuation Declined While Sandler Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 646,817 shares traded or 140.42% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH)

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 431,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 465,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 897,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 57,300 shares to 177,568 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 27,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.17M for 15.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc by 55,530 shares to 144,470 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,101 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.