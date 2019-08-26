Mackay Shields Cut Its Care Com (CRCM) Holding; Suntrust Banks Has 0.72 Sentiment

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Care Com Inc (CRCM) stake by 57.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 45,900 shares as Care Com Inc (CRCM)’s stock declined 34.10%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 33,678 shares with $666,000 value, down from 79,578 last quarter. Care Com Inc now has $324.37M valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 264,330 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kellner Capital Llc holds 14.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. for 355,100 shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 1.31 million shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 3.9% invested in the company for 4,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 3.78% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.42M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity. $247,500 worth of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) shares were bought by BELL GEORGE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 13,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 33,407 shares. Kistler accumulated 381 shares. 634,577 are held by State Street Corp. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 6,301 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.04% or 544,860 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 96,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 4,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rech Global stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 89,578 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 69,152 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & Tru has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Among 3 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carecom has $30 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 115.45% above currents $9.9 stock price. Carecom had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by BTIG Research.