Mackay Shields Cut Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) as Stock Price Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Holding in Masco (MAS) Has Cut by $410,475

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 1.28M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 109,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 756,901 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25 million, down from 866,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 3.42M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS ON TRACK WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF A DECLINE AT THE LOW END OF THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FOR U.S. AFFILIATE REVENUE -CONF CALL

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 14.29M shares to 14.36 million shares, valued at $40.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 11.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 3.94 million shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 18,817 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Crystal Rock Cap Management owns 100,575 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.72% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Johnson Finance holds 0% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Prtn reported 494,051 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 691 were accumulated by Ftb. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sky Investment Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 91,433 shares. 169,100 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability holds 7,079 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 13,807 shares.