Mackay Shields Cut Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $3.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Northpointe Capital Trimmed Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 26,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 197,773 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.79 million, down from 224,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 1.46 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 31,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 168,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 200,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 17.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Llc accumulated 76,865 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.52% or 941,232 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 34,332 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 941,446 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 87,520 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 46,558 shares. Connable Office accumulated 46,233 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 20.66M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 382,626 shares. Barometer Management Inc reported 1.23% stake. Rothschild Asset Us owns 1.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.79 million shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,602 shares to 83,465 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 54,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Optimum Advsrs has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 145 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 41,385 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Company invested in 11,401 shares or 0.61% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1,617 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 60,373 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,871 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 706,062 shares. 249,470 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 46,284 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co reported 0.02% stake. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Foster And Motley has invested 0.37% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 17,821 shares to 77,183 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).