Mackay Shields Cut Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Market Value Declined; I D Systems (IDSY) Holding Has Raised by Bard Associates Inc

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 63,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 444,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 508,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 4.59 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 14,981 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. Another trade for 9,060 shares valued at $51,034 was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. 10,000 shares valued at $61,201 were bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15. 8,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 639,590 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Mngmt holds 16,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 2,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc invested in 0% or 348,683 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 399 shares. State Street accumulated 17,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Ltd Co invested in 2.65 million shares. Geode Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 20 shares. Bard Associates accumulated 342,910 shares. Connors Investor reported 0.04% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Inv reported 200,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 112,000 shares. Renaissance holds 321,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 56,030 shares to 175,303 shares, valued at $52.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Partners holds 1% or 32,246 shares in its portfolio. 6,717 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.08M shares. Evergreen Management Limited has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,095 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Invesco Limited has 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fernwood Invest Ltd Com stated it has 23,745 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 57,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 268,601 are held by Ws Management Lllp. Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.22% or 722,222 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na reported 16,547 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv invested 0.34% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kanawha Capital Lc owns 18,026 shares. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).