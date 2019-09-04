Mackay Shields Cut East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Sentiment Is 1.16

Mackay Shields Llc decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 85.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 26,522 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 4,376 shares with $210,000 value, down from 30,898 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $5.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 525,906 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 92 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 79 decreased and sold their equity positions in Superior Energy Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 149.72 million shares, down from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 488,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 74,970 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Raymond James Finance Ser owns 21,373 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com owns 65,380 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.14% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fsi Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.76% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 111,267 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer And Company owns 28,940 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57 million for 8.29 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 35.94% above currents $40.46 stock price. East West Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Friday, March 8. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Monday, August 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4400 target.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 13,664 shares to 432,339 valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 92,996 shares and now owns 346,391 shares. Match Group Inc was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $38,691 activity. Shares for $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. for 366,540 shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 4.13 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 2.13% invested in the company for 429,845 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 446,810 shares.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Another Houston-based oil field services co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.97 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

The stock increased 7.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 4.03M shares traded or 0.44% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M