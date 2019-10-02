Mackay Shields Boosted Vector Group LTD (VGR) Position; COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (CVVTF) Sellers Increased By 11.16% Their Shorts

COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF) had an increase of 11.16% in short interest. CVVTF’s SI was 377,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.16% from 339,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 755 days are for COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF)’s short sellers to cover CVVTF’s short positions. It closed at $49.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Vector Group Ltd (VGR) stake by 78.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 84,600 shares as Vector Group Ltd (VGR)’s stock rose 20.56%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 192,400 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 107,800 last quarter. Vector Group Ltd now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.18M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 54,654 shares to 60,600 valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 31,339 shares and now owns 42,791 shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold VGR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 4.10% less from 70.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 132,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc owns 18,621 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 30,173 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated. Fort LP reported 0.3% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 17,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 25,035 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 23,941 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 714 are owned by James Invest. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 21,766 shares. 58,972 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Llc. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Vector Group Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:VGR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massachusetts bans all e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.