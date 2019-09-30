Mackay Shields Boosted Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Raised Holding by $8.89 Million as Shares Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 17,696 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 243,321 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.39 million, up from 145,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $335.1. About 51,143 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 3.50 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 482,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bio-Rad Appoints Andrew Last as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Wave Of Biotechs And Billion-Dollar Valuations In 6-IPO Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories: More Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “10x Genomics Closes IPO, Gross Proceeds Touch US$448 Million | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc has 0.07% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Sei invested in 17,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management reported 11,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 3,530 shares. California-based Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Amer Century Cos invested in 748,802 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 0.02% or 10,943 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Tikvah Mngmt Lc holds 13.25% or 149,412 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 4,244 shares in its portfolio. 4,233 were reported by Centurylink Investment Management. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 23 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 0.04% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,666 are held by Royal London Asset. Blb&B reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 236,513 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nelson Roberts Advsrs holds 341 shares. 653,085 are owned by Raymond James Associate. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 831 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 19,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.03% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.66M shares. Srb accumulated 3,940 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 300 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank Tru has invested 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.24 million shares to 17,220 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 221,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,831 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).