Mackay Shields Boosted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding By $15.64 Million; Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Mackay Shields Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 10588.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 5.21 million shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 5.26M shares with $17.89M value, up from 49,223 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 826,051 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group has $6.5 highest and $5.25 lowest target. $5.92’s average target is 122.56% above currents $2.66 stock price. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barrington. Noble Financial maintained Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. See Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $5.25 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 Berger David E. bought $7,612 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 2,050 shares. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $50,490 was made by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20. 40,000 shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P, worth $148,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 28,048 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research reported 22,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch Mgmt holds 0.3% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 937,000 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 27,734 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 62,971 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 12,112 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 194,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,495 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 21,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 81,606 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 7,238 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 387,093 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 30,194 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Information Services Group (III) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for G-III Apparel (GIII) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esperion’s Bempedoic Acid Succeeds in Phase II Diabetes Study – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AbbVie Ends Rova-T Program as 3rd Lung Cancer Study Fails – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Momenta (MNTA) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $124.49 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 27.42 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 40,049 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 452,460 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Colonial Trust Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Ibis Cap Prtn Llp reported 13.28% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has invested 1.2% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation owns 109,046 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Com reported 4,747 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 849,254 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Stevens Capital LP holds 0.05% or 18,622 shares. Regions reported 4,418 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 8,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) stake by 15.29M shares to 2.10 million valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,913 shares and now owns 58,382 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -4.33% below currents $69.51 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LYV in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 6.1% Return On Equity, Is Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local promoter SBL to take over Crest Theatre management – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Major Houston esports team reveals dates, venue for first-ever home matches in 2020 – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.