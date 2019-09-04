Mackay Shields Boosted Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position; Packaging Of America Has 1.35 Sentiment

Mackay Shields Llc increased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 58.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 173,596 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 470,863 shares with $7.87 million value, up from 297,267 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $9.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 229 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 170 reduced and sold their stakes in Packaging Corp Of America. The hedge funds in our database now own: 80.49 million shares, up from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Packaging Corp Of America in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 130 Increased: 154 New Position: 75.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (Prn) stake by 542,000 shares to 24.43M valued at $45.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,253 shares and now owns 453,557 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 58.82% above currents $12.07 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $17 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust & Finance Service N A has invested 1.38% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Community Bancorp Na invested in 345 shares. Salem Management Inc has invested 0.98% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). D E Shaw And has 0.15% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 6.85 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 10.73 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 43.04 million shares. Interocean Llc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Peoples Financial Service Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,111 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.24 million shares. 23,946 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 68,384 shares. Fiduciary Com accumulated 46,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 292,996 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80 million for 13.09 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America for 197,769 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 127,150 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 1.91% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 414,874 shares.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.