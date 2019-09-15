Mackay Shields Boosted Its Belden (BDC) Holding by $2.12 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position Maintained by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 399.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 35,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 44,934 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 249,597 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 443,787 shares to 684,672 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 14,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,757 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).