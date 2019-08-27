Mackay Shields Boosted Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $481,888 as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Position Boosted by First Financial Bank – Trust Division

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 22.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 72,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 1.95 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. 50,307 are held by Forte Cap Llc Adv. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 117,996 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 300 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 49,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 40,712 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.5% or 191,456 shares. Crossvault Ltd Liability Com stated it has 96,613 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Verus accumulated 14,355 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advsr Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 798,491 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Murphy Mngmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,476 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares to 180,004 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,255 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 18,200 shares to 42,039 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,060 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).