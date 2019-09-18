Mackay Shields Boosted American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 12,259 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 205,750 shares with $13.15 million value, up from 193,491 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 246,573 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%

Mackay Shields Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 22.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 40,597 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 223,428 shares with $45.68M value, up from 182,831 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 414,174 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is 0.80% above currents $221.4 stock price. American Tower Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 7,841 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Virginia-based Broad Run Inv Management Ltd has invested 10.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 4,856 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Fincl Architects owns 4,146 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 1,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 15,077 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt. 7,382 were reported by Phocas. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 0.86% or 111,039 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 8,538 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 3,731 shares stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.36% or 126,000 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,630 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 9.10 million shares to 66,997 valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 50,969 shares and now owns 147,674 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 354,300 shares to 935,021 valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 15,100 shares and now owns 505,094 shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was reduced too.

