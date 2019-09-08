Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Comparison side by side

Since Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 3.51 N/A 3.02 7.88 Liberty Property Trust 50 10.95 N/A 1.05 49.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Liberty Property Trust. Liberty Property Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is currently more affordable than Liberty Property Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Liberty Property Trust has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Liberty Property Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Liberty Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is $24.5, with potential upside of 16.28%. Meanwhile, Liberty Property Trust’s average price target is $53, while its potential upside is 4.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Liberty Property Trust, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares and 94.6% of Liberty Property Trust shares. 0.4% are Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39% Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was less bullish than Liberty Property Trust.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.