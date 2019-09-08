Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Comparison side by side

Since Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|22
|3.51
|N/A
|3.02
|7.88
|Liberty Property Trust
|50
|10.95
|N/A
|1.05
|49.95
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Liberty Property Trust. Liberty Property Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is currently more affordable than Liberty Property Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|5.4%
|Liberty Property Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.99 beta indicates that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Liberty Property Trust has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Liberty Property Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Liberty Property Trust
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The average price target of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is $24.5, with potential upside of 16.28%. Meanwhile, Liberty Property Trust’s average price target is $53, while its potential upside is 4.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Liberty Property Trust, analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 95.9% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares and 94.6% of Liberty Property Trust shares. 0.4% are Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.25%
|2.32%
|1.84%
|17.49%
|22.89%
|21.39%
|Liberty Property Trust
|-1.17%
|4.43%
|5.08%
|12.14%
|24.76%
|24.88%
For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was less bullish than Liberty Property Trust.
Summary
Liberty Property Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.