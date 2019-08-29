Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Comparing side by side

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 3.52 N/A 3.02 7.88 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 2.96 N/A 0.10 83.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Franklin Street Properties Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Franklin Street Properties Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential is 19.22% at a $24.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 83.8%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Franklin Street Properties Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.