Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Comparing side by side

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|22
|3.52
|N/A
|3.02
|7.88
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|8
|2.96
|N/A
|0.10
|83.09
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Franklin Street Properties Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Franklin Street Properties Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|5.4%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.5%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.99 beta indicates that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential is 19.22% at a $24.5 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 83.8%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.25%
|2.32%
|1.84%
|17.49%
|22.89%
|21.39%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|4.54%
|8.48%
|2.54%
|9.81%
|-4.62%
|29.37%
For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Summary
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Franklin Street Properties Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.