Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Office industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 3.47 N/A 3.02 7.88 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.40 N/A 0.10 228.44

In table 1 we can see Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 20.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 76.6% respectively. 0.4% are Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.