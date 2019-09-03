Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Office industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|22
|3.47
|N/A
|3.02
|7.88
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|22
|8.40
|N/A
|0.10
|228.44
In table 1 we can see Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|5.4%
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|2.3%
|1.5%
Risk and Volatility
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 20.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 76.6% respectively. 0.4% are Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.25%
|2.32%
|1.84%
|17.49%
|22.89%
|21.39%
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|3.69%
|4.83%
|-3.18%
|1.53%
|-2.71%
|13.33%
For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Property Trust Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats Columbia Property Trust Inc.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.
