Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Comparison side by side

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 23 3.61 N/A 3.02 7.88 City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.66 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. City Office REIT Inc.’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.50% and an $24.5 average price target. Meanwhile, City Office REIT Inc.’s average price target is $12.75, while its potential downside is -5.27%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than City Office REIT Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 77.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, City Office REIT Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39% City Office REIT Inc. 0.81% 1.23% 7.75% 8.12% -1.82% 20.78%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was more bullish than City Office REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats City Office REIT Inc.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).