Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) to pay $0.20 on Oct 11, 2019; SILTRONIC AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (SSLLF) Shorts Lowered By 25.83%

Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:CLI) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Mack-Cali Realty Corp's current price of $21.12 translates into 0.95% yield. Mack-Cali Realty Corp's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 336,678 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500.

SILTRONIC AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had a decrease of 25.83% in short interest. SSLLF’s SI was 576,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.83% from 776,600 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 339 days are for SILTRONIC AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)’s short sellers to cover SSLLF’s short positions. It closed at $77.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. Shares for $47,893 were bought by BATKIN ALAN R on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Strategies L P stated it has 0.12% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Macquarie Group Ltd has 1.97 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.81M shares. Anson Funds Mngmt L P holds 83,500 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 197,792 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 232,459 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 15,919 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Principal Gp owns 390,859 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 302,551 shares.

