Macerich Company (MAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 39 4.13 N/A 0.71 46.55 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.09 N/A 41.36 0.61

Demonstrates Macerich Company and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Macerich Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Brookfield Property REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Macerich Company and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Macerich Company’s upside potential currently stands at 33.11% and an $39 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Macerich Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year Macerich Company has -23.64% weaker performance while Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 13.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Macerich Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.