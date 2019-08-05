Macerich Company (MAC) Reaches $31.41 52 Week Low; Regents Of The University Of California Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.58 target or 9.00% below today’s $31.41 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.42 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $28.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $397.89 million less. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 315,818 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg

Regents Of The University Of California increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regents Of The University Of California acquired 17,735 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Regents Of The University Of California holds 35,470 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 17,735 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $228.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 3.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. Macerich currently owns 54 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. It has a 41.71 P/E ratio. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington DC corridor.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C had bought 5,000 shares worth $202,500 on Friday, May 10. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M. 10,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Among 6 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $50 highest and $30 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 31.17% above currents $31.41 stock price. Macerich had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of MAC in report on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Verizon Stock Fairly Valued? – Forbes” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

