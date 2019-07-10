Macerich Company (MAC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Comparison side by side

Both Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 41 4.68 N/A 0.71 59.93 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.21 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Macerich Company and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Macerich Company and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 6 0 2.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.33 is Macerich Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 25.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Macerich Company and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.5% respectively. 0.2% are Macerich Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company 4.27% -1.19% -3.91% -16.88% -23.96% -1.83% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.77% 3.63% 24.35% -24.84% -8.68% 51.72%

For the past year Macerich Company has -1.83% weaker performance while Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 51.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Macerich Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.