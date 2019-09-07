Macerich Company (MAC) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) Comparing side by side

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 37 4.07 N/A 0.71 46.55 Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Macerich Company and Washington Prime Group Inc. Washington Prime Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Macerich Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Macerich Company and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Macerich Company and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Macerich Company’s consensus price target is $34.13, while its potential upside is 13.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% are Macerich Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Macerich Company beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.