Macerich Company (MAC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Retail company, Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Macerich Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Macerich Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Macerich Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.40% 1.10% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Macerich Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company N/A 37 46.55 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Macerich Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Macerich Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

Macerich Company currently has an average target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of -9.48%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Macerich Company make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macerich Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Macerich Company had bearish trend while Macerich Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich Company has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Macerich Company’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Macerich Company does not pay a dividend.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.