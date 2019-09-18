Macerich Company (MAC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) Comparing side by side

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 37 4.54 N/A 0.71 46.55 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.08 N/A 41.36 0.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Macerich Company and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Macerich Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Macerich Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Brookfield Property REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Macerich Company and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 2 0 2.67 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Macerich Company is $30.17, with potential downside of -6.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Macerich Company and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.35%. Macerich Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year Macerich Company has -23.64% weaker performance while Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 13.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Macerich Company beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.