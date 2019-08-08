Macerich Co (MAC) to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019; TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (TUIFF) Shorts Increased By 3.74%

TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had an increase of 3.74% in short interest. TUIFF’s SI was 910,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.74% from 877,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3034 days are for TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s short sellers to cover TUIFF’s short positions. It closed at $9.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:MAC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Macerich Co’s current price of $31.09 translates into 2.41% yield. Macerich Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.48 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, June 28.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 1,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 14,020 shares. American National Registered Advisor has invested 0.13% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aperio Gru Lc reported 70,182 shares. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 220,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 229,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,193 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 33,371 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 2,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.1% or 6.71M shares. 35,374 were accumulated by Eii Capital. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 38,451 shares in its portfolio.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. It has a 40.59 P/E ratio. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington DC corridor.