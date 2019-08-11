Macerich Co (MAC) to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019; GOLDMINING COMMON SHARES (GLDLF) Sellers Decreased By 25.5% Their Shorts

GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) had a decrease of 25.5% in short interest. GLDLF’s SI was 322,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.5% from 433,400 shares previously. With 223,300 avg volume, 1 days are for GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)’s short sellers to cover GLDLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:MAC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Macerich Co’s current price of $30.50 translates into 2.46% yield. Macerich Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.86 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK

GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The company has market cap of $122.69 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties include the Titiribi project that comprises one concession covering an area of approximately 39.19 square kilometers located in the department of Antioquia in central Colombia; Whistler project, which comprises 304 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometers to the northwest of Anchorage, Alaska; SÃ£o Jorge project that consists of three exploration concessions for a total of 18,624 hectares; Cachoeira Gold project that comprises one contiguous block consisting of three mining and three exploration licenses covering 5,677 hectares in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Rea project, which consists of 16 contiguous exploration permits covering an area of 125,328 hectares located in northeastern Alberta, Canada.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. It has a 39.82 P/E ratio. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington DC corridor.

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $50 highest and $30 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 35.08% above currents $30.5 stock price. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Citigroup.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882 on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 10,000 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 26,968 shares stake. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 21,693 shares. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Co stated it has 2,621 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sasco Ct has invested 2.4% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Capital Fund has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 10,062 shares. Axa holds 15,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Ltd Co has 1.40M shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 6.71M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp holds 88,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 95,500 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio.