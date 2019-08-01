Macerich Co (MAC) to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019; Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Its Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Stake

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:MAC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Macerich Co’s current price of $33.05 translates into 2.27% yield. Macerich Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 3.32 million shares traded or 103.62% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 89,322 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 104,019 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc New now has $3.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 547,015 shares traded or 97.40% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Among 6 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 20. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 8. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 90 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1,298 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 389,451 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 231,979 shares. British Columbia Investment Management reported 28,907 shares. Pnc Serv Group reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 20.57% or 23.29M shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,975 shares. Andra Ap reported 79,800 shares. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mgmt Lc holds 220,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 330,802 shares. American Assets Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 438,506 shares stake. 255,788 are held by Asset Management One Limited. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 9,532 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. 20,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M. 3,500 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $116,706 on Thursday, June 27. $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. It has a 46.55 P/E ratio. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington DC corridor.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 46,000 shares to 151,000 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 181,000 shares and now owns 230,008 shares. Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) was raised too.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $51.98M for 17.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Power Inc holds 0.14% or 292,375 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,153 shares. Loudon Limited Company holds 1.3% or 36,867 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale holds 13,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 63,141 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 16,243 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 130,387 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 19,983 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 59,159 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 143,721 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 76,803 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 44,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 743,605 shares.