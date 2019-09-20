Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Value Declined While Investment House Cut Its Stake by $636,438; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Lucas Capital Management Lowered Position by $429,263

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 25.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 19,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 93,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 113,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 1.07M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp invested in 2.31% or 101,479 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has 241,196 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Mai Capital has 214,475 shares. 57,613 were reported by Rbo & Co Ltd Liability. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Amg National Tru Bancorp has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.68% or 5,136 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco holds 2,469 shares. Howard Mgmt holds 4.16% or 153,999 shares. S R Schill & stated it has 6,632 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 154,000 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood Palmer reported 76,989 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.97 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 41,814 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 268,980 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 755,919 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.01% or 86,289 shares. Synovus Finance Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 98 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% stake. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors invested in 356 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Corp reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.79M shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 51,167 shares. Next Fin Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 567 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 20.55M shares in its portfolio.

