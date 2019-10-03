Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Value Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Position by $496,551; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 15,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 315,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, down from 330,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 2.41M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 1.90 million shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 was made by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. 20,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 508,121 shares to 658,121 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.89M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 66,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 184,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 85,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,543 shares. 16,730 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers has 209,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management has 26,357 shares. 14,171 were reported by Capstone Investment Advisors. Tcw Gru Inc accumulated 116,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 262,181 are owned by Oakwood Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. Fil Limited holds 600,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 8,847 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP holds 0% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 2,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 55,073 shares or 0% of the stock.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,850 shares to 320,400 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,445 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 112,956 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 3,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.5% or 120,483 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,480 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,578 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd invested in 0.1% or 5,819 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd owns 23,005 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 7,927 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 148,524 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Lc has 0.42% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,318 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 8,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 26,374 shares.

