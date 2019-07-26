Macerich Co. (MAC) Stake Has Increased by Davis Selected Advisers; Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Boosted Anixter Intl (AXE) Position

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Macerich Co. (MAC) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,680 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 53,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Macerich Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 281,671 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 137.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 17,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,049 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 13,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 105,287 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,555 shares to 796,607 shares, valued at $41.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,130 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 135,642 shares. 69,792 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Street Corp has 885,339 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 1,657 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 30,078 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 75 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 51 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 72,034 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Moreover, Dubuque National Bank Trust has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 41,733 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Tributary Capital Lc holds 1.09% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) or 268,143 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0.07% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $202,500. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 was bought by O HERN THOMAS E.