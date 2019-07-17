Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $198.93 Billion as Stock Price Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 912,675 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63B shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 4.63 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.67 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. On Friday, May 10 COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $409,850.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seritage: What Happens After The Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 20,597 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,120 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Us Inc invested in 0.41% or 1.29 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Verition Fund Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 28,571 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.96M shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Axa has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 31,960 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc has 438,506 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 28,592 shares stake. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Lmr Llp reported 5,122 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 7,443 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.47 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,477 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zendesk Stock Gained 17% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.