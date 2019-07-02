Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Position by $2.47 Million; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.74 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 1.53M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 3.85M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares to 145,923 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,750 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.46M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

