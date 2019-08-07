Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $400,000

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 179,045 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 23,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 1.74M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Highland Cap Management Llc reported 22,032 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dorsey & Whitney Lc has 13,739 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jlb has 62,793 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Argent Tru has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 49,805 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc accumulated 79,058 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 201,365 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,667 shares. 16,687 are held by Halsey Inc Ct. Endurant Cap Management LP has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Butensky Cohen Security owns 22,129 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,981 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 5,496 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 204,944 shares. Chilton Management has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,395 shares stake. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.94% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 2.48 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 23,476 shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 101,634 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). First Citizens Retail Bank Tru accumulated 31,909 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 7.76M shares. 27,259 were accumulated by Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).