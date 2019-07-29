Macerich Co (MAC) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Decreased Holding by $880,436

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 378,271 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 3.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 27,012 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 385 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 133,909 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 20 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Blackrock has 11.57M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 13,470 shares. 11,630 were reported by Hartford Inv Mgmt Comm. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 88,271 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $39.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.46 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. Shares for $116,706 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.