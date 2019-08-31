Macerich Co (MAC) Share Value Declined While Presima Has Increased Stake; First Personal Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 24. $154,495 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8. The insider Volk Kenneth bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares to 201,300 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.