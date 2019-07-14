Macerich Co (MAC) Market Value Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Position by $2.47 Million; As Range Resources (RRC) Valuation Declined, Holder S&Co Has Cut Its Position by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.31 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.32 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 74,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bessemer Grp holds 1,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,246 are held by Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 226,450 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 100,500 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd accumulated 68,340 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 3.03 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 50,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 730,630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Lp invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Principal Gru reported 916,209 shares. James Invest Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 9,800 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares to 124,818 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 96,548 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.01% or 65,680 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.78 million shares. Pggm Investments has 0.06% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 1,544 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 9,532 shares stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aperio Grp Lc reported 70,182 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 6.71 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 23.29M shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,909 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $46.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

