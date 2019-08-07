Macerich Co (MAC) Market Value Declined While Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Its Holding; Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $864,260 as Stock Price Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 375,697 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 44,840 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 39,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 2.17 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares to 211,020 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 66,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 5,600 shares. Raymond James Financial Services accumulated 0% or 8,806 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,567 shares stake. Parkside Natl Bank Tru has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.18M shares. First Manhattan Com has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sasco Capital Ct owns 590,238 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 20.57% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 48,343 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. State Street Corp invested in 0.03% or 8.15 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cornerstone Advsr owns 385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 7.76M were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. On Monday, June 24 Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 4,800 shares to 14,600 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,053 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,200 were accumulated by Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 6.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kings Point Capital Management owns 738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Management, California-based fund reported 10,327 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp holds 1.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 398,014 shares. Pennsylvania Co reported 425,564 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Grp stated it has 292,718 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt LP holds 3.21% or 352,688 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 205,464 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Co invested in 560 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.12% or 169,256 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. Benioff Marc sold $1.58 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751.